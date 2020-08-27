CHEYENNE — Results are official for the 2020 Wyoming Primary Election —an election that saw the highest voter turnout in the state for a primary in a presidential election year.
A total of 140,042 ballots were cast in the 2020 Wyoming Primary Election. The last primary election that surpassed this number was the 1994 midterm election, according to the Secretary of State's office. Ballots cast at the polls on primary election day Aug. 18 or by in-person absentee totaled 86,441, or 62 percent of the total. The rest were cast absentee by mail.
The State Canvassing Board examined the results of state-level races across Wyoming and certified winning candidates to be placed on the 2020 General Election ballot.
“The 2020 Election was remarkable in many ways, but this election had the highest turnout for a primary in a presidential election year ever, and that is truly notable," said Secretary of State Edward Buchanan.
"I have my staff and every county clerk across Wyoming to thank for a record breaking turnout, and for the safety and security of our voting process. Voters proved that even when times are tough - perhaps especially when times are tough - Wyoming votes," he said.
The use of new election equipment went smoothly across the state, according to Buchanan.
Absentee voting begins September 18 for the general election, and State Election Director Kai Schon said state officials hope to see turnout just as strong as in the primary.
The State Canvassing Board is comprised of: Governor Mark Gordon; Secretary of State Edward Buchanan (chair); State Auditor Kristi Racines; and State Treasurer Curt Meier. Several partisan and independent legislative candidates were also certified by the board to appear on the general election ballot.
