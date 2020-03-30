CHEYENNE — A total of 94 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported in Wyoming as of Monday, March 30.
Fremont County continues to be the state's hardest hit with a COVID-19 case count of 24, followed by Laramie County with 20, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Teton County reported 16; Natrona County 10 cases; Sheridan had eight cases; five were reported in Johnson County; three were diagnosed in Carbon County; and the Health Department reported there one case each in Albany, Campbell, Converse, Goshen, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater and Washakie counties.
The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory had completed 1,389 tests as of March 30 with one test completed at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab and 436 tests reported by commercial labs.
Totals for the United States as of March 28 included 122,653 reported cases and 2,112 deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information about COVID-19 and Wyoming, visit health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.
For more details about the disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visit, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.