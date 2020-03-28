CHEYENNE — The number of cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) continues to climb in Wyoming, with a total of 82 cases confirmed by the Wyoming Department of Health as of Saturday morning, March 28.
Fremont County continues to be the state's hardest hit with a COVID-19 case count of 20, followed by Laramie County with 19.
Teton County reported 13; Natrona County had eight cases; Sheridan had 6 cases; five were reported in Johnson County; three were diagnosed in Carbon County; and the Health Department reported there one case each in Albany, Campbell, Converse, Goshen, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater and Washakie counties.
Totals for the United States as of March 28 included 85,356 cases and 1,246 deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information about COVID-19 and Wyoming, visit health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.
For more details about the disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visit, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.