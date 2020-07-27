LARAMIE -- Fifteen educators from across the state recently participated in a Teacher Leader Institute pilot program designed by the University of Wyoming Art Museum education team.
Formerly known as the Summer Teaching Institute, the Teacher Leader Institute is now a yearlong program that includes both in-person and online learning. The pilot program began in summer 2019 with an in-person intensive that offered a mix of hands-on art making and deep exploration of museum and arts learning. During the year, the cohort met monthly via Zoom to discuss and apply the theories and methods directly in the members’ classrooms. Students participated with in-depth discussions through practicing the inquiry model and deep-looking techniques used within the museum.
Like many programs across the country, the Teacher Leader Institute had to quickly change plans due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although another in-person intensive was scheduled for this summer, the group ultimately met via Zoom, over the course of a month, for biweekly lectures, updates and check-ins. The activities included an artist talk by Mark Ritchie, a UW professor of printmaking; a deep dive and discussion about William Kentridge, whose exhibition is currently rescheduled for spring 2021 in the UW Art Museum galleries; an advocacy and leadership panel with national, state and local experts; and artistic practice to hone participants’ skills.
The cohort completed a print exchange with the theme of transformation. One print from each participant, including works by the museum educators and Ritchie, will become part of the UW Art Museum’s teaching collection.
“This was such a rewarding experience,” said Laura Robison, a music educator in Laramie. “There are so many benefits to stepping out of your comfort zone and engaging with art -- even in or maybe especially in -- these crazy times.”
The UW Art Museum invites educators who are interested in using the arts in their classrooms or who want to develop leadership skills, alongside a network of like-minded colleagues, to look for the next cohort that will start in summer 2021.
For more information, call Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement, at 307-766-6622 or katie.christensen@uwyo.edu; visit the UW Art Museum website at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum; like the museum on Facebook; and follow on Instagram.
The UW Art Museum collects, exhibits and interprets art to inspire creativity and nurture lifelong learning for the people of Wyoming and beyond. The museum is located in the Centennial Complex at 2111 E. Willett Drive in Laramie, although it is temporarily closed. Normal hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday hours are extended to 7 p.m. Admission is free.
