ROCK SPRINGS – Saturday is the official start of the Wyoming virtual torch run 2020. Law enforcement agencies across the state are hosting the virtual torch run benefiting Special Olympics Wyoming, running through July 15. With the cancellation of the 2020 Special Olympics Wyoming State Summer Games due to physical distancing guidelines, this year’s event will be hosted virtually!
Law enforcement personnel, Special Olympics athletes, family and friends are encouraged to participate by walking or running outside or on a treadmill, exercising on an elliptical or cycling. The goals are to engage more officers and athletes, reach 2,020 miles and raise $20,200. Participants are encouraged to track their miles, take a picture or record a short video and post their efforts to the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/LETR4SOWY.
Special Olympics Wyoming is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.
ABOUT THE TORCH RUN
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is a grass-roots fundraiser, public awareness vehicle, and an actual running event, in which officers and athletes run the flame of hope to the Special Olympics opening ceremonies. Annually, more than 85,000 law enforcement officers participate in the torch run throughout 35 nations, 12 Canadian provinces, and 50 U.S. states. Since its inception worldwide, the torch run revenues globally are more than $794 million for Special Olympic. In Wyoming, the law enforcement community has raised more than $1.5 million, since 1987 to support Special Olympics athletes.
T-shirts are available at www.SpecialOlympicsWY.org and donations are welcome at www.firstgiving.com/event/sowy/2020-WY-LETR-Virtual-Torch-Run. For more information, visit www.specialolympicswy.org or https://sowy.org/letr.
