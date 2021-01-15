CHEYENNE — Wyoming Main street will host an informational webinar on fundraising strategies with Rachel Muir at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 28 via Zoom.
The webinar, Sustainable Funding Strategies, will cover fundraising strategies, how to build deeper donor relationships, and how to successfully plan for a sustainable future.
Rachel Muir, key presenter of this webinar, has worked every side of the Rubik's cube that is the nonprofit sector, according to a Wyoming Business Council press release. When she was 26, Rachel Muir launched Girlstart, a non-profit empowering girls in math, science, engineering and technology in the living room of her apartment with $500 and a credit card. Several years later, she had raised over 10 million and was featured on Oprah, CNN, and the Today show. Rachel delivers online workshops, classes and board retreats that transform people into confident, successful fundraisers.
Register in advance at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lH43J3SsRGCaLm3u0XS37Q
Those who register will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.