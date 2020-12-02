ROCK SPRINGS — Members of the Wyoming National Guard are coming to Rock Springs to help staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County as they deal with COVID-19.
At Tuesday's monthly board meeting, hosptial CEO Irene Richardson told trustees that the National Guard would arrive on Friday, Dec. 4 to provide help to hospital staff. Guard members can provide nonmedical care and are expected to be helping with the hospital's COVID-19 swabbing station. They are expected to stay until Dec. 16.
Trustees received a COVID-19 incident command team update from commander Kim White. She said that Sweetwater County has reported more than 1,100 positive coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. As of Wednesday, Dec. 2, the hospital was caring for seven COVID-19 patients.
