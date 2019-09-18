CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon signed a proclamation designating September as Wyoming School Bus Safety Month to remind Wyoming drivers to stop when a school bus is stopped with red flashing lights and its mechanical stop signal displayed.
The number of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses makes loading and unloading one of the most dangerous parts of a student’s day, according to a press release Senator Affie Ellis and Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association President Beth Lance were present for the proclamation signing.
Ellis sponsored Senate File 80, a school bus safety law which passed during the 2019 legislative session.
“My goal with this legislation is to ensure that Wyoming students are safe going to school and coming home every day,” she said in a press release.
The Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association supported SF 80 and promotes safety, especially for Wyoming’s youth, through many of its programs.
“The number of cars passing school buses picking up and dropping off children is a troubling problem that can lead to injury and death. I hope the passage of SF 80 will force drivers to be more cautious,” WTLA President Beth Lance said in the release.
Senate File 80 allows license plate numbers captured by school bus cameras to be used to identify, cite and fine vehicle owners who fail to stop when a school bus is loading or unloading children. The penalty imposed by the bill will not count as a moving violation, and there are defenses vehicle owners can use if they are not the driver.
School buses and motorists have been part of the morning and afternoon landscape for generations of school children. In all that time, there have been issues with drivers frequently not stopping for a school bus with flashing lights. All 50 states have laws making it illegal to pass a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. Traffic is required to stop in both directions.
On a single day in 2018, more than 80,000 vehicles illegally passed school buses across the country and 2 percent were on the right side of the bus, where students load and unload, according to the release. In Laramie County School District No. 1, nearly 4,000 illegal school bus passing violations were reported between 2015-2018. Early into the school year, and five to 0 violations are being reported by bus drivers every day and many of those are occurring at schools in the loading and unloading zones.
Wyoming was the first state in the nation to pass legislation mandating the installation of cameras in school buses. The bill passed in 2014 in response to the death of 11-year-old Makayla Marie Strahle of Crowheart, who was killed while crossing a Fremont County highway by a driver who ignored the flashing lights and stop arm of her bus. Her parents also lobbied for passage of SF 80.
“The health and safety of Wyoming’s children is paramount,” Ellis said. "I am pleased the governor has designated September Wyoming School Bus Safety Month and hope the proclamation will remind drivers to stop when they see the flashing lights and stop arm of a school bus delivering our children to and from school and their activities.”
