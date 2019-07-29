ROCK SPRINGS — It is that time of year again.
Sweetwater County residents and visitors have a chance to partake in Wyoming's Big Show, where they can grab a slice of pizza, go to the carnival, catch a country or rock concert, participate in interactive events, enjoy the petting zoo, attend 4-H events and more.
The gates open 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
For more information, go to www.sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs.
