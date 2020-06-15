ROCK SPRINGS -- More shopping choices are now available for the approximately 13,000 Wyoming families receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), according to the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
Wyoming SNAP recipients may now use their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards for online food purchases from Walmart and Amazon.
The added option comes at a critical time as Wyoming residents are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"SNAP recipients can now order healthy food online from the safety of their homes," said Corrine Livers, Economic Security Programs administrator for DFS. "This option supports Wyoming's efforts to promote social distancing to help keep all Wyomingites safe."
The update was authorized by the Food and Nutritional Services of the United States Department of Agriculture.
Livers noted per SNAP federal regulations, any delivery fees will need to be paid by means other than an EBT card.
To check SNAP eligibility, visit https://dfs.wyo.gov/assistance-programs. To apply, download an application and submit it to a local DFS office.
