CHEYENNE — Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines announcedt he launch of a transparency website that provides an online checkbook of Wyoming state expenditure data. The website, called WyOpen, is located at www.wyopen.gov.
The site debuted at a Wyoming Financial Transparency Group meeting hosted June 5 and was made public Wednesday. WyOpen was developed internally by the Wyoming State Auditor’s Office and includes payments made by the state of Wyoming through the Wyoming Online Financial System (WOLFS) to vendors for the purchase of goods and services. The site allows users to search, view and download expenditure data by state agency, vendor name, vendor location andexpenditure category.
WyOpen currently displays payments made between Jan. 1, 2016, through June 30, 2019, and payment data will be updated periodically.
“We are thrilled to announce the launch of WyOpen,” said Racines. “This website was created so anyone can have easy access to our state’s expenditures. Putting Wyoming’s checkbook online is a critical step in ensuring Wyoming taxpayers understand how our public funds are spent.”
“Our hope is that WyOpen will continueto evolve based on user feedback and the work of the Wyoming Financial Transparency Group,” Racines explained. “WyOpen is not a final solution to transparency, but a tool to enable a better-informed public. Transparency in government should be the norm and not the exception. We still have a lot of work ahead of us and I look forward to continued transparency efforts,” Racines said. For questions or help navigating WyOpen, call 307-777-5258 or email SAOWOLFSHelpDesk@wyo.gov.
