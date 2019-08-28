TORRINGTON (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Corrections says a 72-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for second-degree murder has died from a lengthy illness.
The agency says Alan J. Suliber died Tuesday at the Banner Health Community Hospital in Torrington.
KGAB-AM reports that Suliber was an inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of his 7-year-old stepson.
He was sentenced in September 1992 by Sweetwater County District Judge Jere A. Ryckman.
Suliber was born on April 26, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri.
