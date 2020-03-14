ROCK SPRINGS -- The Wyoming Department of Health announced the state’s first known case of COVID-19 in Sheridan County on Wednesday. The next day, members of the YWCA of Sweetwater County talked with both the Wyoming Prevention Health Office and the Sweetwater County health officer. Also on Thursday, Gov. Mark Gordon had advised Wyoming communities not to host gatherings over 250 people.
For these reasons, YWCA Bowls of Caring has been canceled.
“The health and safety of our community is really our top priority and hosting an event with hundreds of people isn’t in the community’s best interest rite now,” said Kayla Mannikko, development director.
YWCA appreciates the support of the community, donors and sponsors of the event. A large portion of the fundraiser started in January with bowl parties and because of that, the organization has profited some for the 2020 Bowls of Caring.
The organization asks for the communities continued support to help make up for the funds that will be lost due to canceling the night of the soup dinner. On March 26, there will be a virtual event where individuals can post a photo of themselves using their painted bowls. There will also be a 50/50 raffle posted on the YWCA Facebook page for community member participation.
“Because of cancelling this fundraiser we will not bring in as much funds as we were hoping to make that evening.” YWCA of Sweetwater County Executive Director Melinda Baas said.. “To make up for this, we plan to host a raffle/auction for the amazing baskets that have already been donated to the organization.”
Again, the YWCA thanks everyone for their support and patience. If you have any questions regarding the event or what’s to follow, call Mannikko at 307-352-6635.
The YWCA is a United Way partner.
