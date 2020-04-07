SWEETWATER COUNTY — YWCA offices are now closed. However, services are still available. Advocate services, childcare, and financial classes are still being provided with limitations.
YWCA is currently operating with minimal children and staff in accordance with the governor’s order. It allows only 10 individuals (teachers and children) in a room at once and it is only providing childcare services to parents who are qualified as essential personal.
“We are doing the best we can and want to remain open for those that need our services during this time. This time of uncertainty and social distancing is especially difficult for victims and survivors. YWCA remains dedicated to providing essential services to victims and survivors. Advocates are available 24 hours by calling 307-352-1030,” said Kayla Mannikko, development director.
Due to public safety concerns, YWCA has canceled its annual Run with the Badges 5K/10K. Instead, it will host a virtual event where individuals can post a photo of themselves running or walking along with their distance and time. The virtual event can be found on the YWCA Sweetwater County Facebook page and will run April 6-30.
“We encourage people to register for the race to show their support. You can make a donation but is not required as YWCA’s focus of the event is to bring awareness of sexual assault and domestic violence to the community. Participants may wear the color purple/ teal to help spread awareness as April is Sexual Assault awareness month. You can register at http://runsighnup.com/Race/WY/GreenRiver/RunWiththeBadges,” a press release stated.
Another way you can support survivors is to participate in YWCA’s Denim Day project. This is a national effort that started as a local campaign to bring awareness to victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence has grown into a movement. Denim Day asks community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion statement by wearing jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.
Join YWCA on April 29 to show support for sexual assault survivors.
“Again, YWCA thanks everyone for their support and patience,” the release said.
If you have any questions or are in need of services please call 307-352-6635 or email Melinda@ywcasweetwater.org.
