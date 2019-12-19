JAMES TOWN -- The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) added a mobile ambient monitoring station to James Town. The station began operations Dec. 17 and will be in place for approximately one year.
The mobile monitoring station includes gaseous monitors for nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone and methane/non-methane hydrocarbons; continuous monitoring for particulate matter; a camera system; and meteorological instrumentation, according to a press release. The station is located within James Town for population-based monitoring of those pollutants.
Data from this site and a display of real-time concentrations can be found at www.wyvisnet.com. More information about the formerly listed pollutants can be found at www.wyvisnet.com/Info/HealthEffects2.aspx.
The WDEQ’s Air Quality Division established mobile monitoring trailers throughout Wyoming and is operating those stations to help characterize air quality at various locations.
The stations are self-contained monitoring shelters that can be moved to different locations in a relatively short time frame. The Air Quality Division plans to locate and operate the mobile monitoring trailers at each site for approximately one year at a time.
