In this Sept. 2, 1945, photo, U.S. General Douglas MacArthur, left, watches as the foreign minister Manoru Shigemitsu of Japan signs the surrender document aboard the USS Missouri on Tokyo Bay. Lt. General Richard K. Sutherland, center, witnesses the ceremony marking the end of World War II with other American and British officers in background. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, is the 75th anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when the two sides signed documents officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in the Tokyo Bay, with an armada of American warships and planes hovering nearby.