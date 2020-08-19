Sha Zhu, of Washington, who uses the app WeChat to keep in touch with family and friends in the U.S. and China, poses for a portrait on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020, in Washington. For millions of people in the U.S. who use the Chinese app WeChat, it's a lifeline to friends, family, customers and business contacts in China. That lifeline is now under attack by an executive order from President Donald Trump that could ban the app in the U.S. as early as mid-September, potentially severing vital relationships.