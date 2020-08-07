Members of the transplant anesthesiology team, Drs. Kamen V. Vlassakov front, and Lindsay Wahl lead Carmen Blandin Tarleton to the operating room for her second face transplant at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Tarleton, who had her first face transplant in 2013, became the first American and only the second person globally to undergo a second face transplant procedure after her first transplant failed.