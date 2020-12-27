Utah running back Ty Jordan, No. 22, runs for a score as he eludes a tackle by Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods on Dec. 19 in Salt Lake City. Authorities say Jordan died at a hospital in the Dallas area after accidently shooting himself. University officials announced Ty Jordan’s death Saturday, the day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year.

