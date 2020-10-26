A roadside sign warns motorists of extreme fire danger on Grizzly Peak Boulevard, in Oakland, California, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Due to high winds and dry conditions PG&E will turn off the power to over 361,000 customers in 36 counties to protect them from possible wildfires caused by downed power lines. The National Weather Service predicts offshore winds from the north peaking at higher elevations up to 70 mph.