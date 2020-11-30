PINEDALE – The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale and Rawlins Field Offices are seeking volunteers to assist with a national mid-winter bald eagle survey on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Volunteers should call the Pinedale or Rawlins BLM field offices by Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, to be assigned survey routes along public roads in Sublette County, Sweetwater County, or Carbon County, and receive instructions on survey methods and eagle identification. Two-person observation teams are needed so that one person can safely drive while the other observes and documents eagles.
Since 1979, federal and state agencies as well as volunteers from the public have counted bald eagles throughout the U.S. every January. By monitoring and estimating national and regional count trends, an index of the total winter bald eagle population in the lower 48 states has been established.
For more information on the Pinedale Field Office surveys, contact Theresa Gulbrandson at 307-367-5359. For more information on the Rawlins Field Office surveys, contact Mary Read at 307-328-4255.
