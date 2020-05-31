Bobby Joe Morrow, No. 55, crosses the finish line of the men's 100-meter race in 10.5 seconds, equaling an Olympic record, during the Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov. 23, 1956. Morrow, the Texas sprinter who won three gold medals in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics while a student at Abilene Christian University, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was 84.

