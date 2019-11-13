Peaks reach toward the sky in Angsai, an area inside the Sanjiangyuan region in western China's Qinghai province on Sunday, Aug. 25. Ringed by the world’s tallest mountain ranges, the region long known as “the rooftop of the world” is now in the crosshairs of China’s latest modernization push. But this time, the Chinese government wants to set limits on the region’s growth in order to implement its own version of one of the U.S.’s proudest legacies -- a national park system.