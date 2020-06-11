Sharon Chuter poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 10. After hitting the streets to protest racial injustices last week, Chuter was disillusioned by the number of corporate brands posting “glossy” messages spouting support for black lives. The 33-year-old founder of Uoma Beauty, a cosmetics company that caters to black women, launched the #pulluporshutup campaign on Instagram to push brands to reveal the racial makeup of their corporate workforce and executives, and the hashtag has since gone viral.