The USDA Forest Service has expanded its Every Kid Outdoors program to offer fourth- and fifth-grade students and family members fee-free access to more than 2,000 sites on national forests and grasslands for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
A new voucher is available for download now through August 31, 2021. With the voucher, students and their families can visit numerous regional attractions. The Forest Service hopes the announcement will encourage millions of families to use their free pass to visit public lands and experience the mental and physical benefits of the great outdoors, according to a press release.
“The opportunity to see, explore and experience public lands is one that every child should have. The Every Kid Outdoors pass for fourth graders will hopefully result in more kids exploring the unique wonders of our public lands,” said Chad Hudson, acting Bridger-Teton Forest supervisor.
Every Kid Outdoors is a federal public lands partnership created to inspire fourth-grade students and their families across America to recreate, explore cultures, discover connections to nature and spark a lifelong passion for America’s great outdoors. The program focuses on children ages 9–11 who, research shows, are beginning to understand the world around them, and are uniquely receptive to engaging with nature and the environment. By focusing on this age group year after year, the program aims to ensure every child in the United States has the opportunity to create a life-long connection to America's big backyard.
To obtain a free fifth grade voucher, visit the Every Kid Outdoors website, click on the "Hey, fifth graders!" banner, and download a voucher. The voucher is valid between Nov. 12, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021 to correspond to the traditional school year.
