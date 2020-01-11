CHEYENNE – As the regional drone mystery continues, F.E. Warren Air Force Base can be crossed off the list of possible sources.
The base released a statement Friday clarifying that neither F.E. Warren nor the U.S. Air Force, in general, has anything to do with the mystery drones, which have been spotted in northeastern Colorado and western Nebraska in recent weeks.
“F.E. Warren AFB does conduct counter-unmanned aircraft system training within the confines of the installation,” the base stated in a release. “However, any drones spotted outside of the installation are not part of our fleet.”
The drones have been spotted several times in Phillips and Yuma counties in Colorado, as well as some counties in Nebraska.
The Federal Aviation Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Army Forces Command have said they do not have information about the aircraft.
The group of at least 17 drones have estimated wingspans of 6 feet and fly between 7 and 10 p.m., according to the Associated Press.
In their statement, officials from F.E. Warren said they had notified the Federal Aviation Administration, the FBI and state authorities that the Air Force base is not involved with the drones. Officials also said the drones have not posed a threat to any of the base’s facilities or operations.
Meanwhile, Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck said the patrol has had no reported sightings of the mystery drones.
