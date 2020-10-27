BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The FBI and the Crow Police Department are searching for a suspect in a weekend killing on the Crow Indian Reservation in southern Montana, officials said.
The Crow Tribe Executive Branch described the Saturday afternoon killing as an "ambush-style homicide." The victim was Lenita Goes Ahead, 26, Yellowstone County Corner Cliff Mahoney said Monday.
There is a federal arrest warrant for Taylor Leigh Plainbull, 27, as a suspect in the killing, the FBI said. He is described as Native American, 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and 200 pounds (91 kilograms) with brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.
The FBI has declined to release any information about how the woman was killed.
Anyone with information on Plainbull's location is asked to call Billings police or the FBI.
