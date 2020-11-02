Firefighter Matthew Dunagan stands watch as flames spread during a prescribed fire in Cedar Grove at Kings Canyon National Park, California, on June 11, 2019. Nearly two years ago President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Interior to make federal lands less susceptible to catastrophic wildfires. But the agencies fell short of his goals in 2019, treating a combined 4.3 million acres — just over half of the 8.45 million acres the president sought. It was only slightly better than their average annual performance over nearly two decades, according to government data.