Female soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division train on a firing range while testing new body armor in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on Sept. 18, 2012. A federal appeals court in New Orleans upheld the constitutionality of the all-male military draft system Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, citing a 1981 U.S. Supreme Court decision. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said “only the Supreme Court may revise its precedent.”