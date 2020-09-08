Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.