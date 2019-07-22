CHEYENNE -- The U.S. and State of Wyoming flags will be flown at half-staff statewide from 12 a.m. until sunset on Tuesday, July 23, as a mark of respect for the memory of John Paul Stevens, retired associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump's proclamation, ordered the flags to be lowered.
