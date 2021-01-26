CHEYENNE (WNE) — A couple weeks after Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, one of Trump’s strongest supporters in Congress is set to visit the Wyoming State Capitol later this week in reaction to Cheney’s vote, which has drawn some GOP pushback at home and in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who has repeatedly criticized Cheney since her impeachment vote, plans to visit Cheyenne on Thursday for a rally at the Capitol. Tentatively set to begin at 1 p.m., the event has been organized on Facebook by newly sworn-in state Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie.
Cheney, who was among 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, has received substantial pushback for her decision, which she described as a vote of conscience.
Gaetz was among a handful of GOP representatives who have circulated a petition calling on Cheney to step down from her third-ranking role within the House Republican Conference, according to the New York Times.
When a Twitter user speculated that Gaetz was trying to get himself in line for Cheney’s leadership position, the Florida congressman shot down the idea.
“I do not want her job. I unequivocally am not seeking a position in House Leadership,” Gaetz said in a tweet Saturday. “I also know Wyoming can do better.”
