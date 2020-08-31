Members of the Seattle Storm stand in front of a photo of Breonna Taylor before a WNBA basketball game on July 30. Taylor was killed in her home by police officers. Americans' suggestions of suitable statues for President Donald Trump's planned National Garden of American Heroes are in, and they look considerably different from the predominantly white worthies that the administration has locked in for many of the pedestals. Lehigh County, Pennsylvania Commissioner Amy Zanelli, suggested George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black Americans whose killings by police sparked massive street protests.