Multi-states Information Sharing & Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) & Coronavirus Alert: Cyber threat bad actors are expected to leverage the coronavirus outbreak to conduct financial fraud and disseminate malware (malware is software designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer or computer system). MS-ISAC is asking you to be aware of fake charities and fraudulent websites that solicit donations for relief efforts and could deliver malware. Similar scams have been seen after natural disasters (forest fires & hurricanes), terrorist attacks like the Boston Marathon bombing, and even after the Royal wedding. MS-ISAC has observed an increase of the registration of website names containing the phrase ‘coronavirus’ and the majority of these contain the combination of the words ‘help,’ ‘relief,’ ‘victims,’ and ‘recover.’ Be aware of phishing emails and these websites. Any emails that have individual pleas, are unsolicited, or ask for personal or financial information, should be considered suspicious.
Multi-states Information Sharing & Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) & Elections Cyber Hoax Alert: Cyber hoax scams are attacks that exploit unsuspecting users to provide valuable information, such as login credentials or money. The MS-ISAC is warning election officials to be prepared for these types of attacks specifically tailored towards the elections community. During major events, such as an election day, election officials may be at a higher risk of being targeted because attackers know that election officials are actively watching for notifications regarding potential issues or requests for support. MS-ISAC is recommending multi-factor authentication (this is when you receive a text or email to make sure it is really you when logging into your online bank system, for example) for election officials and for counties to have appropriate response plans in place.
Multi-states Information Sharing & Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) & Google Chrome Update: For Google Chrome browser versions prior to 80.0.3987.116, MS-ISAC is recommending that software updates (patches) be applied right away. If an update is pending, the icon at the top right corner of your browser will be green, orange, or red. To update, choose the More (vertical 3 dots) button and then click on Update Google Chrome.
Scambuster’s.org: A car wrap scam that is similar to the car magnet scam that victimized a Gillette woman is reasserting itself. This is where a crook sends you a message offering to pay you to decorate your car with their brand or promotional message. The check you receive looks real, but isn’t, and the bad actors want you to wire the cost of the car decorations back to them before the check clears. They often use well-known brand names to encourage trust, like Dr. Pepper, Red Bull, and Monster. Don’t ever accept a check as an advanced payment if it is accompanied by a request for you to wire part of the sum to another party, forward a money order, or send gift cards.
Federal Trade Commission & Office Depot/Office Max Refunds for Tech Support Scam: Those that were pressured into purchasing computer repair services at Office Depot based on fake malware scans are beginning to receive refunds. Between 2009 and November 2016, Office Depot/Office Max employees used a diagnostic program called PC Health Check that would report a person’s computer had malware on it even if it wasn’t infected. Office Depot/Max agreed to pay $35 million as a settlement with the FTC and $34 million was set aside for refunds to victims. 541,247 people are expected to receive a refund. The FTC states that all refund checks should be cashed within 60 days and that if there are any questions about the refunds, recipients should contact the FTC’s refund administrator, Epiq, at 1-855-915-0916.
KrebsonSecurity.com Alert for Business: A new email extortion scheme is making the rounds targeting website owners serving banner ads through Google’s AdSense program. The fraudsters demand $5000 worth of bitcoin in exchange for a promise not to flood the publisher’s ads with so much bot and junk traffic that Google’s automated anti-fraud systems suspend the user’s AdSense account for suspicious traffic. Invalid traffic flagged by Google may go up on the AdSense account, so the attack is real, but Google has extensive tools and processes to protect against this invalid traffic before advertisers are impacted. If you receive such an email, go to the Google AdSense help center for information at: https://support.google.com/adsense/answer/1348739 and fill out the provided form for advertisers and publishers to contact Google if you believe you are a victim of sabotage.
RECENT DATA BREACHES
If you have a user ID and password with any of these companies, be sure to change your password.
-- Chipolte
-- Kate Spade
-- Bevmo
-- Slickwraps
-- Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
-- KidsGuard
-- MGM Hotel
-- Citrix Systems
PAYMENT CARD COMPROMISED SITES
If you used your credit card at any of these sites in the last few months, be sure to call your bank and get a new number or watch your statement closely for charges that weren’t yours. The websites and companies are valid, but they had some malicious code inserted in their online payment card process.
-- Suplementos Gym
-- Bahimi Swimwear Shop
-- TitansSports
-- BVC
-- MyMetroGear
-- True Precision
-- Fashion Window Treatments
-- Skin Trends
-- Natonic (vitamins & cosmetics) – this has been fixed recently
Recommendations to stop product usage:
-- TikTok (US Transportation Security Administration)
RECENT RANSOMWARE OR CYBER ATTACKS
Be sure to watch the news for these attacks to see if a data breach occurs once the digital forensics investigation is completed.
-- City of Wayne, Nebraska
-- NRH Health, works with 75% of the 200 largest US hospital chains
-- MyEyeDr Optometry of Colorado
If you want to report a phone, email or text scam and let your friends and neighbors know, forward it or send a description to phishing@cyberwyoming.org.
Other ways to report a scam:
-- Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
-- File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
-- Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
-- Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration or online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
-- Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
