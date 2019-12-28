DENVER (AP) — A winter storm is making travel difficult in parts of Colorado and Wyoming just as many holiday travelers are trying to make their way back home.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned against unnecessary travel because of strong wind and blowing snow and slick conditions Interstates 25 and 80 in the state's southeastern corner on Saturday. In Colorado, snow shut down a stretch of Interstate 70 on the plains.
The weather was also causing delays at Denver International Airport. About 7 percent of its 1,600 daily flights were also canceled, mostly by smaller carriers.
Increased winds are forecast for the region Sunday as the storm heads into the central and northern Plains so blowing snow is expected to reduce visibility.
