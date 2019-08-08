CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming Department of Transportation is seeking public comment and review of its 2020 transportation improvement planning document.
WyDOT's draft 2020 state transportation improvement plan is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/home.html. People can click on the blue box on the right side of the page to access the STIP web page, which contains the plan and the map where people can make comments.
The STIP contains a listing of highway and bridge projects, airport improvement work, transit and Public Safety Communications Commission projects that WYDOT tentatively expects to contract for during the upcoming fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. The final STIP will also incorporate WyDOT's capital improvement projects. The final approved STIP is published annually and updates are issued quarterly.
The public can also submit their comments by email or by mail to 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, WY 82009. The deadline for receiving draft STIP comments is Sept. 6, 2019.
Besides 2020 projects, the draft STIP includes a listing of transportation projects slated through 2025. It also includes a summary of pass-through federal funding for public transportation throughout the state.
Projects are listed by county and note the general character of work for the various transportation system projects. These projects include highway, transit, airports and others.
WyDOT emphasizes that the STIP project listing is tentative and is revised in accordance with changes in funding levels, highway conditions and other issues that arise during the advance project design phase.
