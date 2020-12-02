U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi says goodbye to colleagues Wednesday, Dec. 2, in Washington, by urging them to focus more on where they agree and not so much on their differences. "There's a lot of vitriol in our politics and our world right now, but you can stay true to what you believe in without treating others badly," the Republican said in his farewell address to the Senate. "Nothing gets done when we're just telling each other how wrong we are," Enzi continued.