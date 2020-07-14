Philip Yenyo, left, executive director of the American Indians Movement for Ohio, talks with a Cleveland Indians fan before an April 10, 2015, baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, in Cleveland. The Cleveland Indians seem to be standing in an uncomfortable on-deck circle. Now that the NFL’s Washington Redskins have retired their contentious nickname and logo after decades of objection and a recent uproar triggered by nationwide social protests, the Indians appear to be the next major sports franchise in line to change their identity.