LOGAN, Utah --- The Utah State University Police Department is seeking information about a missing USU student.
Baxter Franklin King was last seen on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, and last texted with another individual on Oct. 17, 2019. Those close to him believe it's unusual for him to be out of contact for so long. He has also missed work. He is described as a reliable worker who is always on time.
Baxter stands 5-foot, 10-inches, weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 19 years old and wears glasses.
Baxter drives a blue 2005 Chevrolet Aveo with a Utah license plate number 545NYM.
Those with information are encouraged to call 435-797-1939.
