MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant is pretty tall. The new kid in town will be taller.
The Memphis Zoo said Thursday that it has named a newborn reticulated giraffe after the 6-foot-3-inch guard and the reigning NBA rookie of the year. The calf's name: Ja Raffe.
The baby giraffe was born Nov. 10, and it will join six other giraffes at the zoo. With their long necks and brown and white fur, reticulated giraffes can reach 14 feet to 18 feet tall, the zoo said.
Morant tweeted that the giraffe "was born a legend."
The Memphis Zoo has more than 3,500 animals representing more than 500 different species.
