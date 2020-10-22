This combination photo shows, from left, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A Minnesota judge on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains. The judge also denied defense requests to dismiss the aiding and abetting counts against the three other former officers, Lane, Kueng and Thao.