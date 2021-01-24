A woman holds a banner with portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin and reads "We're not gonna take it anymore! We are not afraid," during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure.