Myon Burrell sits inside his cell at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, Minnesota, on Feb. 13. An independent panel of national legal experts will review the conviction of Burrell, who was a teenager when sentenced to life in prison nearly two decades ago for the murder of little girl struck by a stray bullet while studying in her south Minneapolis home, Northwestern University’s Center on Wrongful Convictions and the New York-based Innocence Project announced Monday, July 13.