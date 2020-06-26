Marchers carry signs with historical LGBTQ figures during the Queer Liberation March in New York on June 30, 2019. This year's Pride events were supposed to be a blowout as LGBTQ people the world over marked the 50th anniversary of the first parade to celebrate what were then the initial small steps in their ability to live openly, and to advocate for bigger victories. Now, Pride is largely taking a backseat, having been driven to the internet by the coronavirus pandemic and now by calls for racial equality that were renewed by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police.