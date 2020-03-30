NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's will furlough a majority of its 130,000 workers with its stores dark.
The company on Monday said it is transitioning to an ''absolute minimum workforce" needed to maintain basic operations.
Online operations won't be hit as hard.
Employees who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium.
"We expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes,"the company said.
Macy's closed all of its stores this month, more than 500, as the coronavirus spread.
To survive, it has suspended its dividend, drawn down its line of credit, frozen hiring and spending, and cancelled orders. Macy's is now evaluating all financing options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.