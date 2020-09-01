Doug Peterson poses in Pacific City, Oregon, next to the camper van that will accompany him on a nearly 1,500-mile bike ride to raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Month. It was January 2015 that 17-year-old Page Peterson, the carefree Oregon boy who pitched on the baseball field and tore down the slopes on his snowboard, took his own life. He was among more than 2,000 teenagers his age that would commit suicide in that year alone, a number that is both staggering and heartbreaking. Now, his father Doug Peterson is riding his bike from the Canadian border to the Mexican border during the month of September, raising money with the support of apparel company Pair of Thieves and awareness for National Suicide Prevention Month.