On the first full day of the new Democratic majority in the Senate, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the top Republican, walks to the chamber for the start of business as the minority leader on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. There is now a 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats, but with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker, the majority shifts by the slimmest of margins.