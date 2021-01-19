photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks from the Senate floor to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 6. Now that the House has impeached President Donald Trump for the second time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must figure out the best strategy for arguing the case before the Senate. Senate rules say the trial must start soon after the chamber receives the article of impeachment, which cites “incitement of insurrection” after an angry mob of Trump’s supporters invaded the Capitol last week.