Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.