Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.